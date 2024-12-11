LSDREAM and Zingara Light Up The Caverns

Nestled within the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains in Pelham, Tennessee, The Caverns served as the perfect backdrop for an unforgettable night of electronic music. On Nov. 15, 2024, LSDREAM and Zingara teamed up for a back-to-back set that blended otherworldly basslines with psychedelic visuals. The night featured an electric lineup of openers, a vibrant crowd, and a world-record-breaking laser display, making for a perfect start to a weekend full of festivities at The Caverns.

The event began outside, where chilly evening air wrapped around a line of eager fans, many arriving early to set up camp outside the venue. The sense of community was quickly evident despite the cold, with strangers eagerly chatting and trading “Kandi,” (the iconic friendship bracelets of the EDM scene). The anticipation grew as fans, many sporting LSDREAM jerseys, waited to descend into the warmth of The Caverns below. Inside the venue, psychedelic images were projected all across the cave’s walls. This, along with the flashing LED accessories the fans adorned, made the underground venue feel truly alive.

Cave Walls at The Caverns November 15



The evening opened with Sortof Vague, Steller, and Distinct Motive:

Sortof Vague started off with a more subdued set. The lights were dim in the cave, and the low rumbling bass lines set the tone for the night.

Steller captivated the audience with her mix of bass and experimental EDM. Her set was particularly memorable for combining contemporary pop songs like M.I.A.’s “Paper Planes” into her performance, remixing them as bass-heavy anthems that had the crowd both singing along and headbanging to the pulsing rhythms.

Distinct Motive kept the audience on their toes with a dubstep heavy set of energetic songs.Their fast pace and danceable drum beats echoed throughout the venue. Closing out the opening acts for the night by getting everybodyon their feet and moving in unison to the music.

Steller at the Caverns November 15

With each consecutive set, the energy in the cave steadily grew. When LSDREAM and Zingara did come out, the atmosphere in the caverns shifted into overdrive. The light show, which was largely reserved for their performance, was truly a spectacle. Breaking the world record for the most lasers in a cave, the projections on the walls lit up the darkness with visuals that moved to the rhythm of the music, making The Caverns feel like an alternate dimension where light and sound intersected.

LSDREAM B2B Zingara at The Caverns November 15

Their setlist consisted of a mix of hits, collaborations, and fresh surprises:

Energetic fan-favorite songs such as Zingara & Gardella’s “Trollz” and LSDREAM & INZO’s “Blasta” kept the energy high, with the crowd headbanging and dancing in unison.

The visual production in the venue truly reached its peak when LSDREAM & Leah Culver’s, “WHITE MAGIC” and Zingara’s “Welcome Home” were played back-to-back. Rainbow lasers and colorful mandalas danced across the ceiling.

LSDREAM & Shlump’s “R.A.V.E” (Zingara Remix) closed the night. Zingara’s remix infused the track with pulsating high BPM kicks and brought the night to a climactic conclusion.

LSDREAM and Zingara’s B2B set at The Caverns was an incredible audiovisual experience that blended music, psychedelic visuals, and community into something truly unforgettable.

Listen to LSDREAM and Zingara here: