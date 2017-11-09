Musically Oriented Memes for Stuck-In-Their-Emo-Phase Teens

Surprisingly less niche than one might expect, emo-music-meme pages have been popping up on Facebook at an incredible rate since last summer (check the bottom of this article for a list of said pages). Whether this means that the long-awaited emo revival has occurred and is ready to ride its third wave–My Chemical Romance reunion alert???–or that being emo is cool again, all I know is that whatever’s happening is awfully convenient for me and all those band t-shirts I never gave away.
Here are some of my personal favorite pages, in no specific order:
I’m sad and I listen to Loveless every night
I’m gonna skip my class and listen to Cap’n Jazz
The Devil And God Are Raging Inside Memes
Im gonna take a cold shower and listen to American Football
Is this Sufjan Stevens song gay or just about God?
Sounds like you’re a repressed emo, but okay
I’m gonna sit on the hood of my car while listening to Merchant Ships
I will get drunk and lie on my bed listening to Snowing
Minimalist awful album art on ms paint and also avant garde haikus
Being ironically emo in the current year
I’m feeling a strong 0 on this album
I’m going to go hotbox a 2001 subaru outback sedan and cry to Mineral