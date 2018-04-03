The Incredible Nordista Freeze: SPACE PROM and FREEZEFEST

If there’s one adjective to describe Nordista Freeze it’s remarkable. Not only is he remarkable for his affinity for gathering masses of energetic show-goers, or his electric stage presence, or even his solely being referred to as ‘Freeze.’ In my humble opinion, the tipping point that launches Nordista Freeze to true icon-status was his successful (and frankly graceful) transformation of the back space of Lucky Bamboo China Bistro, an unassuming establishment tucked away in strip mall off of Nashville’s Charlotte Pike, into an interstellar dance floor, filled to the brim with a raving crowd dressed for one momentous occasion: Space Prom.

The evening of Saturday, February 3rd was nothing short of magic. To catch you up to speed, Space Prom was an event thrown by FREEZEFEST, the brainchild organization of the aforementioned Nordista Freeze. The idea behind the event was to recapture prom in all it’s glory by transmuting it through the lens of time and space. Thus the event featured an incredible line-up of (mostly) local bands and artists that all played covers of songs from the 1930’s all the way up through the 1980’s. Someone personally went through each decade and hand selected an assortment of absolute bangers and each band played their own renditions of the songs assigned to them. For the hundreds of people that showed up to float around the cosmos, the dancing did not stop. Here’s a bit about Space Prom in Nordista’s own words:

“Space Prom surpassed my expectations. For many, prom was an uncomfortable event in high school. One that carried social pressure & expectation. Yet, to me, the concept of prom remains pure. Space Prom was an attempt to reclaim prom by traveling through space & time. We dressed our cosmic best & danced to our favorite songs across the decades. Life calls for celebration, and for the 600 who attended prom last week, that’s exactly what is was.” – Nordista Freeze

Attached to the event flyer, and reiterated by Nordista, was the simple one line instruction to “dress your cosmic best,” Nordista’s invitation for patrons to get a little creative and show up in vintage prom attire or otherwise space-themed attire. The highlights of the night were the man dressed in a full astronaut costume, the multiple aliens, the rhinestone and glitter-covered tuxes, and, of course, Nordista himself wearing a full suit with a cape and top-hat that looked like a cross between Dr. Jekyll and Liberace (and it worked).

The bands and artists that played included Allison Young, Fulton Lee, Luke Krutzke & The Hightides, Nordista Freeze, Rockyblock, Snake Cheney, The Broomestix and Will Wander, Though all the artists did a fantastic job with their assigned decades, one of the highlights of my night was Snake Cheney’s performance of 80’s Pop Star Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun.” Here’s what Liam from Snake Cheney had to say about the night:

“In local music scenes, it’s rare that you see an event with a focused and unique theme that receives not only the desired adherence to its theme, but also a massive turnout. Nordista has an exceptional talent for creating these types of events, and I’m not sure of any other individual who is capable of doing it with the same flair or on the same scale.” – Liam Quinn, Snake Cheney.

On April 6th and 7th, FREEZEFEST will be holding their biggest event, Freezefest, for the fourth time. I encourage everyone to check it out here. If it’s anything like Space Prom, it’s going to be one of the best events of the Spring.

To get a better idea of the evening, here’s a playlist of every song covered during the night, made by Nordista (follow him on Spotify it’s worth it):