Rochelle Jordan Busts Through the Walls of Cannery Hall

“Chic” has lost all meaning in 2026. Scrolling through my feed on any platform, I am berated with the word: “10 things I find incredibly chic,” “Welcome to my ultimate chic girl essentials list,” “5 chic gifts for the cool guy in your life.” I’ll save you the time, it is always a candle. I myself have been caught up in the overusage, choosing the word to describe regular activities I do as a way to clamor for glamour. The more I analyze the concept of “chicness” though, the more I realize that being chic is inherent, not something that can be achieved performatively (I say having worn a tie to the function). An embodiment of this concept, Rochelle Jordan’s Cannery Hall performance was a masterclass in class.

The evening of sophistication and style kicked off with a thematic introduction via “Grace,” the piano meets harp vocal warmup from her stunning 2025 album Through the Wall. She took her place on stage, easily gliding from note to note, and finding her mark at a mic stand to finish her runs. The audience welcomed her elegance fondly, drowning out the gentle closing of her walkout track with applause and shouting. Just when we had found silence again, the bass-boosted romp of “TTW” ushered in more cheering. Jordan transitioned to middle stage and let down her long fur coat to reveal a fashionable white button down, silk scarf, and chunky belt combination. I noted to myself “Hey, we’re matching,” but any thoughts of mine were enveloped by the thumping drop of Through the Wall’s title track as the audience lost itself to dance.

In tune with the pulse of the night, Jordan continued the high energy with “Close 2 Me,” a garage and dancehall crossover that invited waves of movement throughout the crowd. She briefly took a moment to thank us for our attendance but knew the party must go on. The equally-chic accompanying DJ hit play to welcome in the undulating synths of “Ladida,” the energetic hip house climax of the album. Anyone who was not already moving their body found themselves dancing to the infectious chorus of “Ladida, ladida, ladi-ladi-ladida.” Despite the intensity the opening tracks provided, Rochelle Jordan remained elegantly in control, and I was enamored with the figure of poise on stage.

As the sultry oomph of “Crave,” the lead single from the album, came into the venue, I took a moment to appreciate the simplicity of the setting. Rochelle Jordan charmingly stood amongst glowing columns of programmed lights that created a soft balance throughout the show without being distracting. The DJ on stage was mirroring the choreography, showing a thoughtfulness that other artists would look past. Even the beverage of choice for Jordan was high brow – a dainty glass of white wine. These delicate elements refined the evening, and they were a clear indication of Jordan’s mastery over detail.

I was snapped out of my contemplative trance as the deep house of “Never Enough” began, a perfect example of Jordan’s ability to cover immense ground in electronic music throughout Through the Wall. She then reinvigorated the energy with crowd favorite “Doing It Too,” following it up with the Balearic-infused “Sum” and the ballad that crashes into UK garage with “Words 2 Say.” Witnessing this wide breadth of music, I was floored at her ability to effectively translate it to stage.

Despite the constant pace of the setlist, the audience remained in tune with Jordan as she bounced from track to track. Not a single word was missed on the chorus of “Bite the Bait.” “The Boy” was met with reckless abandon through dance. Her cover of Kaytranada’s “Spit it Out” invited the loudest singing I have personally heard from a concert’s audience. In a world where crowds have become abhorrent, it was refreshing to be amongst one with so much class.

“Lowkey,” Rochelle Jordan’s biggest hit to date, closed out the night on a softer note, and as I descended the stairs to head home for the night, I could not help but rave at the ease and originality of the show. Like a square of dark chocolate to finish dinner, the setlist was satiating without being overindulgent. The performance was effortlessly cool and the setting was pleasantly refined. In a world where “chic” is being thrown out uselessly, Rochelle Jordan’s Cannery Hall performance provided a stark definition.