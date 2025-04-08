Ethan Regan Rocks Nashville on “The Only Tour Ever” – Fans Eager for More

Ethan Regan performed an impressively soulful show at Nashville’s popular music venue, The Basement, on November 20, 2024. Building on the first leg of his debut national tour, titled “The Only Tour Ever,” Regan saturated the space with a timeless acoustic sound and lively energy that secured his spot as an upcoming star in alternative folk — if his opening for Rainbow Kitten Surprise a few months earlier hadn’t already done so.

The show came at the heels of Regan’s third album, Timbuktu, which he released the summer prior. While Regan himself hails from Charlotte, North Carolina, the singles from this album – including, “like i do,” “fine china,” and “katherine” – have made an impression around the world. In fact, it was during his time studying abroad in Madrid, Spain, that he released “like i do,” which moved both his already-growing fan base and his newly introduced classmates. How do I know? As luck would have it, I was there.

While I wasn’t personally familiar with Regan, I was fortunate to share a class with him when our study abroad semesters overlapped for six weeks in Madrid. After the release of “like i do” on October 27, 2023, I was approached by more than a few classmates with the same question: Have you heard Ethan’s new song! Regan’s music, imbued with strong emotional themes of loss, identity, and social connection, made a strong impression on his peers. I can still recall listening to the track for the first time on my hour-and-a-half subway ride home – then listening again and again and again. From that first song, I knew Regan’s music was worth following across the globe.

Pictured left to right: Trevor Hurvitz, Ari Rosenberg, Samantha McKaige, Marley Striem

Before Regan took the Nashville stage, the concert began with the young, popular, and talented folk-rock band Dipsea Flower. Musicians Ari Rosenberg, Marley Striem, Andy Baker, and Trevor Hurvitz originally came together in 2023 at Berklee College of Music and immediately caught national attention with their debut single “Hummingbird.” Close in age with Regan, Dipsea Flower effectively established a warm, youthful energy that lasted throughout the show. Though drummer Andy Baker did not make an appearance at this show, Dipsea Flower was joined by Nashville artist, and fellow Berklee graduate, Samantha McKaige, who enhanced the band’s folk sound with both the banjo and acoustic guitar. Lead guitarist, Hurvitz, also contributed to the sonic charm of the set by playing an awe-inspiring guitar solo during their performance of “Burnouts.”

Ethan Regan at The Basement, November 20, 2024

Regan kicked off his set with one of his most well-known singles “My Fault,” a loud, honest, expressive song that audience members sang along to full-heartedly. While Regan writes, records, and produces music on his own, he was joined by guitarists Izzy Heltai and Ben Burrows, as well as drummer Caleb Whitlock on his tour. Together, the band brought Regan’s sound to the stage with fervor and joy. The boom of the music manifested in the floor — the bass pulsating, the vibrations palpable. The intimate venue of The Basement East suited the particularly personal tracks that Regan writes well. His lyrics, acclaimed for their vulnerability, seemed especially potent in the shared space where fans could watch and listen to him sing up close.

Regan sang with a substantial gruff that introduced an exciting new component to his live music. While his recorded tracks tend to involve soft vocals with dispersed rich, powerful lines, Regan’s ambitious, folk rasp distinguished his live performance from his released tracks. Witnessing this change in vocals made his concert all the more compelling and the experience even more special.

With a wealth of released music to choose from, Regan played an exciting mix of songs from Timbuktu and other projects. For example, Regan played “ambien and fireworks” and “wedding ring/east coast,” tracks he released in 2023, alongside “peach tree” and “katherine,” both released in 2024. He also made sure to include “wildflowers,” his highest-performing single, which exceeds more than 5 million streams on Spotify.

As an unexpected and delightfully fun addition to the show, Regan performed a fast-paced, folk rendition of Chappell Roan’s “Red Wine Supernova,” which demonstrated his ability to mold distinctly pop songs into his own personal style. The cover, slipped in between the fourth and fifth songs of his set, certainly took fans by surprise, but it didn’t disappoint. The crowd cheered on as Regan belted the once familiar pop hit, clapping and whooping to the quick rhythm of his guitar.

Ethan Regan at The Basement, November 20, 2024

Regan is certainly an artist to keep an eye on. He continues to catch the attention of well known folk-alternative musicians, like Noah Kahan – who shared Regan’s music on his Instagram story and played his song “Secrecy” on the speakers prior to the start of his own concert. Regan is a dedicated musician, constantly writing and producing tracks that speak to his own emotional challenges and resonate with millions of others. Hopefully, his debut tour title “The Only Tour Ever” is not truly reflective of his next career strides. Indeed, if Regan’s Nashville concert is any indication of his success, fans are definitely going to continue seeking more opportunities to hear him perform. I’d follow Regan from Spain to Nashville twice over, so I recommend you check out his tunes whenever you can — maybe “like i do” will end up on repeat for you as well.

Listen to Ethan Regan here: