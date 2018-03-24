Rhythm N’ Blooms Festival Giveaway!

Boy do we have news for you! WRVU and Rhythm N’ Blooms have teemed up to give YOU a free full, 3-day festival pass. Held in beautiful Knoxville, TN from April 6-8, these are tickets you won’t want to miss!

Throughout the week, WRVU DJs will announce and play a song by the artist of the day. To have a chance to win these tickets, all you have to do is tune into WRVU during the rest of this week and the beginning of next week and listen for the artist of the day. Email wrvuoutreachchair@gmail.com with the artist to be entered into a drawing for a chance to win the passes!