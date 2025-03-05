Sham Jam 2025 Spotlight: McKay In-Studio

March 5, 2025
After two studio releases and three years of playing together in the local alt-folk scene, the Nashville four-piece McKay is ready to dive into rock-and-roll. Watch frontman Hudson Haining, guitarist James Eichman, bassist Zach Shirley, and drummer Peter Dark play an in-studio session with WRVU Nashville, featuring unreleased songs “Mirabelle”, “All On My Own”, and “Grave”, catch McKay live on March 19th, 2025 at WRVU’s Annual “Sham Jam” at The East Room (18+, Free Admission, 7PM Doors, 8PM Show).

Listen to McKay here:

