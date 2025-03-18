Sham Jam 2025 Spotlight: Paperview

Nashville indie band and WRVU station favorite Paperview is releasing their debut single, “Baggage Claim”!

Formed out of a shared love for music, Paperview began when Max Rees and Cooper Eltringham first connected in high school at Nashville School of the Arts. Their mutual passion for songwriting led them to collaborate with Max Rees’s twin, Kolbe, and soon after, they officially formed the band, now joined by Max Langlinais (bass) and Justin Whittaker (saxophone).

Citing artists such as Elliott Smith, Arcade Fire, Alvvays, and Pinegrove as major influences, Paperview has created a sound that is able to blend lyricism with punchy and groovy instrumentals.

“Baggage Claim,” a favorite within the band’s catalog, is now freshly recorded for its first official release. This track is full of lush melodies and intricate and detailed instrumentation.

Paperview’s songwriting process is collaboration in its truest form—Cooper, Rees, or Kolbe usually bring in an idea for a song, and the band spends hours jamming and fine-tuning until the song is able to reach its potential.

Paperview is set to bring something fresh to the stage at The East Room on March 19.

Expect new breakdowns, vibrant instrumentation, and a few surprises!

Stream “Baggage Claim,” Out March 19 on all platforms.

Catch Paperview live on March 19 at The East Room, supporting Bats and McKay! (18+, Free Entry, Doors at 7PM, Show at 8PM).