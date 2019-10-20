WRVU Nashville

Vanderbilt’s independent radio station & music source, est. 1953

Snapshots: WRVUnderground Photo Highlights

by Monica Gallagher
In case you missed this year’s groovy WRVUnderground, we’ve got you covered. Check out some photo highlights from last Friday night’s secret (but not so secret) show in Featheringhill.

Toren performs at WRVUnderground on October 11, 2019

Bottom Text performs at WRVUnderground on October 11, 2019

Marion Shaina performs at WRVUnderground on October 11, 2019

Toren performs at WRVUnderground on October 11, 2019

Cole Jackson of Bottom Text at WRVUnderground on October 11, 2019

Toren performs at WRVUnderground on October 11, 2019

Bottom Text performs at WRVUnderground on October 11, 2019

Toren performs at WRVUnderground on October 11, 2019

Toren performs at WRVUnderground on October 11, 2019

Bottom Text dances with the audience at WRVUnderground on October 11, 2019

Cole Jackson of Bottom Text at WRVUnderground on October 11, 2019

All photos by: Monica Gallagher, @harmonica_photo

 

Monica Gallagher

a Chicago native studying Spanish and Communication of Science and Technology. Likes taking photos, going on runs, and hosting "tuning the harmonica" Wednesdays at 9 pm CT.

