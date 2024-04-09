The Snuts Capture What it Means to Come of Age with ‘Millennials’

Just shy of two years since the release of their last album Burn the Empire, Scottish indie rock band The Snuts make a triumphant return with their third studio album Millennials.

Released on February 23rd, 2024, Millennials is the band’s first album under their newly launched label, Happy Artist Records, in collaboration with The Orchard. Retreating to the scenic islands of Scotland, The Snuts embraced newfound creative liberty, opting to craft music as friends rather than a band forcibly starting a new project or rebranding themselves. The newly achieved creative freedom and control over the production process is evidenced by a notable shift from their traditional indie rock roots toward a more pronounced pop focus. If you are looking for catchy indie tunes steeped in dreary, existential musings, The Snuts’ latest work is a must-listen.

The Snuts, Credit Michael Fraser Rankin

The opening track “Gloria” is a charming ode to simple everyday love. The song highlights the sweet and pure moments that come with relationships, capturing the beauty in the mundane. It’s an infectious indie tune that will have you bopping your head along to each second. Following this track are “Millionaires” and “Yoyo” which maintain the warm, upbeat vibes while tackling weighty themes under a cheery guise. Interestingly, the drumbeat in “Yoyo” came about from the lead singer, Jack Cochrane, timing the droplets of his leaky shower, demonstrating just how free-flowing the creative process was for this album.

In a change of direction, “NPC” offers a bleak outlook on society. The lyrics are about escaping the realities of responsibility by any means necessary, whether that be sleep or technology. The fast-tempo song reflects the ever-changing society we live in and the pressure for us to keep up. In an interview for Radio X, Cochrane describes “NPC” as representing a lazy teenager playing a video game and becoming so engrossed he becomes part of the game as a non-playable character without any ambition or direction. This track serves as a poignant interlude, punctuating the album’s dynamic flow.

The album amps up again with “Butterside Down,” “Novastar,” and “Dreams,” feeling like a breath of fresh air with its lively and hopeful lyrics. “Butterside Down” is all about how things get better despite having bad days, while “Novastar” discusses growing up and finding confidence and purpose. Building off of the previous two songs, “Dreams” is an honest self-portrait of Cochrane accomplishing his goals to the point where it feels like a dream. These songs capture what it feels like to come of age amidst life’s challenges.

The album takes another turn with “Wunderkind.” This track follows from being a teenager in “NPC” to being an “overstressed… unimpressed, frankly deadbeat millennial” in Wunderkind. The Snuts explore the back-and-forth pull between youth and commitment to a relationship. Continuing with the themes of youth and existential dread is “Deep Diving,” a track that feels like an explosion of sounds with its strong bass, drums, and dynamic synths. However, this track stands out amongst the rest with its captivating guitar riff and Cochrane’s raspy vocals. “Deep Diving” offers a visceral reflection of authenticity and the urge to push away our struggles.

The album closes with “Circles,” a beautiful yet dark and reflective slow song. The song begins with an acoustic guitar and slowly builds to represent acceptance amidst chaos. It is the perfect tune to serve as a finale to an emotional rollercoaster.

In shedding the constraints of their former label, The Snuts have crafted a candid and carefree album. Their exploration into pop music territory is a clear reflection of the band’s artistic evolution. Millennials isn’t meant to be complicated or overanalyzed, it is a simple album that aims to portray the feeling of being alive while navigating an ever-changing, crazy world.

As the Snuts embark on their North American tour, Millennials promises to be a standout live experience, cementing their status as one of indie rock’s most compelling acts. With the promising Happy Artist Records and their largest headline performances to date, the future looks bright for The Snuts, and I am eagerly anticipating their next chapter. Though the band won’t be stopping in Nashville, I plan to live vicariously through my headphones and you can too, listen to Millennials here: