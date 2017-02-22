Under the Stairs Volume 1 to kick off at the Basement Feb. 22

A very exciting thing is happening tonight, friends. Some groovy local bands that WRVU loves will be filling The Basement with their sultry sounds starting at 9 pm, and you would be remiss to pass up such a lovely way to spend your Wednesday evening. (More information on the event page here.) Hope to see you there!
