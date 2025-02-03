When Less is More: The Staves Play an Enchanting Acoustic Show at Cannery Hall

On November 14th, English sisters Jessica and Camilla Staveley-Taylor performed a timeless, folk acoustic show at Cannery Hall. They graced the Nashville audience with songs not only from their most recent album, All Now, but from their entire discography, which dates back to 2012. Using only guitars and the occasional ukulele to accompany their melodic vocals, The Staves delivered a raw, moving performance that still lingers in my memory.

Indie-band Shallow Alcove, fronted by Grace Krichbaum (pictured second from the right) and Dan Harris (pictured second from left), opened the show. With six acoustic guitars, one banjo, and a silver harmonica, they achieved a distinct bluegrass sound that was complemented by soft, tender vocals. Jack Harrington (pictured on the left) added to the sonic complexity of the show by playing a six-string with an even distribution of steel and nylon strings. Shallow Alcove’s music thus achieved a homegrown, nostalgic effect that suited the lyrics of the band’s characteristically bittersweet songs, such as “Dream Song” and “Mangos.” I was especially entranced while watching the band play “Wishes on Weeds,” which features lyrics ripe with natural, earthy imagery, including blackberries, butterflies on leaves, and a “one-hundred year old Willow Tree.”

Shallow Alcove at Cannery Hall November 14

Sandwiched between their original pieces, Shallow Alcove played a stunningly heartfelt cover of Billie Joel’s “She’s Always a Woman.” Krichbaum’s light, airy vocals, uplifted by her band’s soothing harmonies, added a layer of emotional depth to the 1977 hit that struck me as familial and warm. Indeed, the line “She hides like a child, but she’s always a woman to me” felt more reflective of the bond between sisters than romantic partners. This intimate spin on the well-known song demonstrated Shallow Alcove’s ability to contribute their own sound to a diverse range of music.

Grace Krichbaum of Shallow Alcove at Cannery Hall November 14

Shallow Alcove’s nostalgic, gentle show set the stage perfectly for The Staves. Following the indie band, the sisters walked into the rustic setting of Cannery Hall with silver boots and two six-strings. It was a tremendous privilege to hear their voices almost entirely unobstructed. Not only do these sisters write complex, impressive lyrics, they sing extraordinarily well. With technical precision, their live vocals may even rival their recorded ones (which I can play on repeat all day)!

The Staves at Cannery Hall November 14

Jessica and Camilla Staveley-Taylor began the show with a bit of dry humor. Jessica asked Camilla, “Should we start?” and Camilla replied, “Yeah, why not?” before launching into a beautiful acoustic performance of “I Don’t Say It, But I Feel It,” the second track of All Now. The sisters harmonized with ease, making clear their familiarity playing together. In the intimate space of Cannery Hall, the crowd remained silent, transfixed by the soft, yet powerful vocals that filled the room.

At the conclusion of the song, the audience applauded and whooped, before being pulled into casual conversation by the stars themselves. The Staves harnessed a unique ability to present as both performers and ordinary fans of music, cracking jokes and sharing stories with the audience.

They explained that Nashville was actually the first city they ever visited in the United States, which evoked another round of applause. This shared love of the city quickly evolved into a hilarious running bit about ranch, which both the Staves and the audience greatly appreciated about American culture. Jessica joked that the U.S. is a place where “the rivers run with ranch, and the dreams are as sweet as the potatoes.” It seemed to me that the whole crowd was charmed by their wit and humor.

Jessica Staveley-Taylor of The Staves at Cannery Hall November 14

The pair also recognized the absence of their sister, Emily, who used to play and tour with the band. Today, Emily refrains from touring so that she can remain home as she raises her two young daughters, whom Jessica and Camilla spoke of with fondness. The love between these sisters felt almost palpable, even with the third all the way “across the pond.”

The Staves went on to play an incredible show, with a diverse range of music from all ages of their discography. My personal favorite was “I’ll Never Leave You Alone,” which is the sixth track on All Now. The song effectively demonstrates the sisters’ strong songwriting abilities, intertwining themes of love and care with desperation and toxicity. For example, they sang “I’m the bird your cat keeps bringing home. I’ll never leave you alone.” Followed by a resonant series of descants, the lyrics adopted a distinctly folk sound that was both chilling and awe-inspiring.

Camilla Staveley-Taylor of The Staves at Cannery Hall November 14

Like Shallow Alcove, The Staves also played a cover. Camilla and Jessica sang Simon and Garfunkel’s “America” with grace, their signature folk style complementing that of the famous 1960s duo. This effect was further amplified by the acoustic set-up of the concert.

Whether you are new to The Staves or a long time fan, I highly recommend listening to this band when you seek a sense of calmness or peace. Their unique songwriting, textured with earthy, bittersweet themes, is a gift to the modern age and a continuation of the rich ancestry of folk music.

Listen to The Staves here: