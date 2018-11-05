WRVU Presents the ~3rd Annual~ Cranberry Jam

It’s that time of year, the leaves are changing, the weather’s getting crisper, and folks who have never even listened to grunge are wearing flannel. That’s right, it’s time for WRVU’s 3rd annual Cranberry Jam!

Just as our collective grandparents have spent years perfecting the most delicious cranberry sauce recipe, we here at WRVU, have been curating the finest mix of hip n’ popping Nashville artists. We’ve got performances by The Broomestix, Csztr, Blake Ruby, Spirit Week, and a special after-show DJ set by DJ Basketball! Spanning from rock to jazz to r&b, there’s something for every music fan out there, no matter how niche their music taste is.

Head on out to The End on November 8th for a great time, guaranteed to be more fun than any awkward family holiday dinners.

Doors open at 7pm, and the show starts at 8pm. Oh and did we mention that there’s completely, totally, unbelievably, free admission?

Stay tuned for some artist spotlights leading up to the show.

