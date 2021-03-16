Sham Jam 2021: WRVU x *repeat repeat

Up next in our Sham Jam interview series are Nashville natives and rising indie phenoms *repeat repeat. Husband and wife duo Jared and Kristyn Corder put together hook-heavy music that sounds like a modern ode to classic pop, blending their dual vocals with sugary-sweet, fuzzed-out guitar riffs to create high-energy blasts of infectious excitement (RIYL: Black Keys, Beach Boys, Jungle Giants).

Their 2017 major label debut Floral Canyon blasted onto the scene with an endlessly catchy and self-assured sound that caught the ear of Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, who brought them on tour with the Black Keys and Modest Mouse to hone their live skills and eventually helped to produce their 2019 follow-up Glazed. This sophomore album saw *repeat repeat stretching the sounds of their debut into new territories, as Jared and Kristyn explored new instrumentation and songwriting techniques while also relocating to Polychrome Ranch, their live-in studio north of Nashville that doubles as a home for their 12 rescued pets. Writing and recording from home during the pandemic has seen their sound evolve even more, and new singles “For Leaving You” and “Go Now” showcase a more mature lyrical and instrumental style, as well as Jared’s newly-discovered but flourishing talents as a producer.

WRVU blog editor Taylor and I had the privilege of talking with *repeat repeat about recovering from touring, upcoming music, and, as with every interview Taylor does, Taylor Swift. Watch the full interview below!

Sham Jam is March 18th at 8 pm. Snag your e-tickets here, and get to know the rest of the lineup in the playlist below!