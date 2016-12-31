WRVU Nashville

You are here: Home / Uncategorized / Album of the Year Round 1: Help Choose the Top 8!

Album of the Year Round 1: Help Choose the Top 8!

by

(artist: Tim Carroll)
(artist: Tim Carroll)

Help WRVU choose the Album of the Year: 2016! WRVU has voted to create a list of the top 16 albums of the year, and from here you can vote to narrow it down to 8. (The next round will then narrow it down to 4, and so on until we have a number one).

The survey is here. Fill it out by New Year’s Day!

Meredith Mattlin

Latest posts by Meredith Mattlin (see all)

To inquire about opportunities with the station—or about pretty much whatever—please contact Roshan Poudel at wrvugm@gmail.com

Meta