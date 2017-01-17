WRVU Nashville

WRVU Album of the Year: FINAL ROUND!

You voted, and the results are in: the two albums you picked as our final albums for WRVU’s Album of the Year competition are Frank Ocean’s Blonde and Chance the Rapper’s Coloring Book.

Of course, we’re not done yet: vote for the winner HERE by Tuesday, January 17th, at midnight!

Meredith Mattlin

