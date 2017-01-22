Local Bands Take Over The Basement

Looking for something to do tonight? Head over to The Basement to check out the sound of Nashville’s local music scene. With a lineup featuring Chico, Spirit Week, Wax Mistress, the Mumzees, and Telefones, you’re guaranteed a night of spectacular jams.

Tickets are only $5 and the show starts at 9 PM, so grab some friends or grab a date (maybe both) and head over to The Basement. This is a show you’re not going to want to miss.