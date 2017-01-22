WRVU Nashville

Local Bands Take Over The Basement

by

Screenshot 2017-01-21 18.44.41(2)

Looking for something to do tonight? Head over to The Basement to check out the sound of Nashville’s local music scene. With a lineup featuring Chico, Spirit Week, Wax Mistress, the Mumzees, and Telefones, you’re guaranteed a night of spectacular jams.

Tickets are only $5 and the show starts at 9 PM, so grab some friends or grab a date (maybe both) and head over to The Basement. This is a show you’re not going to want to miss.

Laura Hillsman

Latest posts by Laura Hillsman (see all)

To inquire about opportunities with the station—or about pretty much whatever—please contact Roshan Poudel at wrvugm@gmail.com

Meta