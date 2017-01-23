WRVU Album of the Year WINNER!

The people (you) have spoken…

Chance the Rapper’s Coloring Book has won Album of the Year!

WRVU readers and fans voted in the thousands to choose Chance’s third mixtape–one widely lauded for its wild mix of simultaneously niche and accessible content, filled with guest appearances–as the community favorite.

Chance’s album won with nearly 60% in the final round. In earlier rounds, Coloring Book narrowly outpaced Bon Iver’s 22, A Million and Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo, ultimately beating out Frank Ocean’s Blonde.