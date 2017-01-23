WRVU Nashville

You are here: Home / Uncategorized / WRVU Album of the Year WINNER!

WRVU Album of the Year WINNER!

by

???

The people (you) have spoken…

Coloring Book cover

Chance the Rapper’s Coloring Book has won Album of the Year!

WRVU readers and fans voted in the thousands to choose Chance’s third mixtape–one widely lauded for its wild mix of simultaneously niche and accessible content, filled with guest appearances–as the community favorite.

Chance’s album won with nearly 60% in the final round. In earlier rounds, Coloring Book narrowly outpaced Bon Iver’s 22, A Million and Kanye West’s The Life of Pablo, ultimately beating out Frank Ocean’s Blonde.

Meredith Mattlin

Latest posts by Meredith Mattlin (see all)

To inquire about opportunities with the station—or about pretty much whatever—please contact Roshan Poudel at wrvugm@gmail.com

Meta