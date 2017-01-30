. . .
LISTEN: WRVU Talks Glory & Garbage in ‘I See You’ by the xx
Listen to WRVU’s first podcast of the year, where we discuss–from several different perspectives and levels of xx fandom–whether the xx’s latest album, I See You, deserves all the hype it’s been getting.
