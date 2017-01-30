WRVU Nashville

LISTEN: WRVU Talks Glory & Garbage in ‘I See You’ by the xx

Listen to WRVU’s first podcast of the year, where we discuss–from several different perspectives and levels of xx fandom–whether the xx’s latest album, I See You, deserves all the hype it’s been getting.

Meredith Mattlin

