An Alternative Playlist for the Holidays

Spread some holiday cheer with some different seasonal tunes

If you’re tired of hearing the same fifteen or so Christmas songs on the radio every year, then this playlist is for you. Let LCD Soundsystem, Run the Jewels, Tom Waits, The Pogues, Prince, and more bring you that Christmas cheer (or depression).

Also be sure to check out Kreezus, the greatest Christmas version of Yeezus ever created.