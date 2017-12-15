Skip links

An Alternative Playlist for the Holidays

by Braden Barnett
Photo: Mic.com

Spread some holiday cheer with some different seasonal tunes

If you’re tired of hearing the same fifteen or so Christmas songs on the radio every year, then this playlist is for you. Let LCD Soundsystem, Run the Jewels, Tom Waits, The Pogues, Prince, and more bring you that Christmas cheer (or depression).

Also be sure to check out Kreezus, the greatest Christmas version of Yeezus ever created.

Braden Barnett

Braden is a sophomore studying mechanical engineering, engineering management, and film. His favorite artists are LCD Soundsystem, Radiohead, and Shakey Graves. His radio show, gr8 tunes m8, airs every Thursday at 6.

