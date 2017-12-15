Spread some holiday cheer with some different seasonal tunes
If you’re tired of hearing the same fifteen or so Christmas songs on the radio every year, then this playlist is for you. Let LCD Soundsystem, Run the Jewels, Tom Waits, The Pogues, Prince, and more bring you that Christmas cheer (or depression).
Also be sure to check out Kreezus, the greatest Christmas version of Yeezus ever created.
Braden Barnett
Latest posts by Braden Barnett (see all)
- An Alternative Playlist for the Holidays - December 15, 2017
- Give Thanks this November with a Playlist Stuffed with Gratitude - November 1, 2017
- 5 Albums to Get You into Post Rock - October 16, 2017