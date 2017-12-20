WRVU Nashville’s 2017 ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Round 1

WRVU has voted to create a list of the top 16 albums of 2017 and from here you can vote to narrow it down to 8. (The next round will then narrow it down to 4, and so on until we have a number one).
VOTE HERE by New Year’s Day!
We’ll update here during the final round, but for future rounds before then, stay updated and vote via links on WRVU’s facebook page!
