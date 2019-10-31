BANKS Bares All – Heartbreak and Healing on III

In a heartfelt letter to her followers released on Instagram, BANKS opened up about the process of her latest release III. It’s an introspective work that delves into raw themes such as self-reliance, disillusionment, loss, and growing up – a strong dose of honesty. She became fascinated, and almost obsessive, with the aftermath of stale relationships, realizing that “romanticism leads to fierce reality checks, which leads to wisdom, which leads to deeper empathy which leads to greater love.” But there’s no bitter taste in her mouth. BANKS disrupts and delivers.

The album opens with the dramatic track “Till Now,” a bold assertion of her newfound sense of independence. She repeats a haunting chorus in her unique sultry voice:

From there on out, it’s an endless stream of intense bangers. Rather than compartmentalize, BANKS bares all through what appears to be reflective of the Kübler-Ross model of stages of grief and loss. What’s especially compelling is that nothing feels out of place, each track adding to the unfolding narrative.

Denial – “Gimme,” “Contaminated” Anger – “Stroke,” “Godless” Bargaining – “Sawzall,” “Look What You’re Doing to Me,” “Hawaiian Mazes” Depression – “Alaska,” “Propaganda,” “The Fall” Acceptance – “If We Were Made of Water,” “What Above Love”

What sets BANKS apart from her other alternative R&B and alternative pop counterparts is her lyrical strength, musical complexity, brooding persona, and careful attention to detail. It’s no surprise that she also writes poetry, as her music contains the flow, rhythm, and rhyme of the genre. While some might argue that the sonic distortion might be too much, it reflects her inner turmoil – intense and overwhelming. III demonstrates that the only way to get over something is to move through it and stands as her best release to date.

While the III tour has already passed through Nashville’s Marathon Music Works, the remainder of her tour dates can be found here. III and other albums are available for streaming here.