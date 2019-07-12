Catch us at Pitchfork Music Fest!

Pitchfork Music Festival Lineup, Courtesy of Pitchfork.com.

Three things in this life are certain: death, taxes, and the fact that Pitchfork Music Festival will boast the most eclectic, value-packed lineup of the year. In 2019, this proves no exception. With a host of artists spanning genres, nationalities, and decades, this year’s lineup truly has something for everybody to enjoy. And when you compare the price tag to some of the comparable festivals around the country, it becomes clear that Pitchfork is one of the most bang-for-your-buck festivals you can attend. Taking Place in Chicago’s Union Park from Friday, July 19 – Sunday, July 21, the weekend-long festival is only a hop-and-skip from Nashville and easily accessible to many Chicagoan Vanderbilt students, making attendance this year a true no-brainer.



WRVU has been fortunate enough to secure press passes for the event, and will be covering the Festival in full, posting regular highlights from the three days on our Instagram (@wrvunashville) along with written content here on the blog.



If you have no idea how you plan to navigate all of the incredible artists performing this year (understandable), let us offer a few suggestions of where you might be able to find us this year:

Pitchfork Music Festival Set Times. Courtesy of Pitchfork.com.

Friday:



This is a big day for hip-hop, and we’re gonna be traveling around all the stages to see Rico Nasty, frequent Kenny Beats collaborator and one of the most exciting voices in rap right now, rising star Valee, Earl Sweatshirt (obviously), Pusha T, who will hopefully be performing some of his exceptional record DAYTONA, and finally going to end the day with soul superstar Mavis Staples.



Saturday:



The decision between Japanese punk-rockers CHAI and genre-flipping R&B artist Tirzah will be a difficult one to make, but we are certain we’re gonna wind up dancing/thrashing along with Parquet Courts later in the afternoon. We’re also gonna catch soul songstress Amber Mark, who’s been on the WRVU radar since her stellar single “S P A C E” (check Soundcloud for this one– it’s awesome). The group will almost certainly be split for Stereolab and Freddie Gibbs, but we will all reunite (just like the rest of the festival) for the 60th! Anniversary! Celebration! of The Isley Brothers. Can you tell we’re excited?



Sunday:



After a somber realization that today will be our last day, we will set forth to catch black midi, who just a couple weeks ago released one of the most wild rock records we’ve heard in years. We will then beeline to JPEGMAFIA, where we might get bruised and bloodied — but that’s okay, because Clairo is going to soothe us all back to health right after. We’re then going to catch what is sure to be an interesting set by the rock trio Khruangbin before we settle down for a smooth Whitney serenade. Finally, we vroom vroom over to Charli XCX (who I personally cannot contain my excitement to see) and then end our Pitchfork experience with a coming-of-age-moment performance by pop legend Robyn.



If you have the chance to attend Pitchfork this year, we truly believe it is not an event to be missed. And there’s still time to buy tickets! You can do that here: https://pitchforkmusicfestival.com/tickets/



See you at the festival!

Check out WRVU’s past coverage of Pitchfork Music Fest 2017 Here: http://wrvu.org/?p=21786



Still not convinced? Check out a playlist of some of the festival’s finest artists and hear the quality for yourself:

