Chaparelle: A Modern Group with Classic Country Charm

On October 30, 2024, Halloween Eve, audiences at The Blue Room were treated to a captivating space cowboy-themed performance by Chaparelle. This country-folk group, fronted by pop artist Zella Day and folk musician Jesse Woods, is on their debut tour alongside Beau Bedford. Together, they craft a performance that celebrates the golden age of country music while exploring themes of love and Texas-inspired imagery. Despite having only two released songs, Chaparelle is making waves for their timeless country sound.

Hayes Carll at the Blue Room October 30

The night kicked off with Grammy-nominated country artist Hayes Carll, whose set was a masterclass in how to make a room laugh and cry in the span of a single verse. He performed a series of songs noted by his signature plainspoken delivery and sharp humor. Between songs, Carll shared the stories behind them, ranging from his father’s battle with dementia to his odd inspiration from a YouTube rabbit hole. His set included thoughtful originals and covers, Carll’s wit and emotional depth made him the perfect opener for what was to come.

When Chaparelle took the stage, clad in silver outfits and cowboy hats, it was clear the evening would blend classic country with a modern twist. The duo performed a series of unreleased tracks, marked by twangy vocals, acoustic guitar, and electric guitar solos that represented the essence of timeless sounds of country music. As Day danced across the stage and interacted with the audience, it was evident that she was a natural-born performer. This show truly cemented her transition from a pop star to a country star.

Their performance of “Sex & Rage,” a September release, called to mind iconic country pairings. Think Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers or George Jones and Tammy Wynette, but with the kind of chemistry that makes you wonder if you should leave the room. The song, raw and romantic, felt intimate—so much so that it seemed as if the duo were lost in their connection as they stood side-by-side watching one another, oblivious to the audience as their chemistry filled the room.

The second half of the concert featured a mix of covers, including solo works like Jesse Woods’s “Sandy Band-Aids” and Zella Day’s “Girls,” as well as Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody.” The standout, however, was Lana Del Rey’s “Video Games.” Day’s melodic vocals paired with an extended, twangy, guitar-heavy outro transformed the cover into something uniquely dynamic. The selection of songs showcased Day’s pop sensibilities and Woods’s folk-inspired influence, adding an extra layer of depth and variety to their performance.

Chaparelle at the Blue Room October 30

After the band exited the stage, Day and Woods returned for an intimate encore of their second release, “Bleeding Hearts,” a stripped-down ballad so vulnerable it felt like eavesdropping on a love letter. With just the two of them on stage, their tension and connection were palpable. Woods has described Chaparelle’s music as aiming to be raw—”two people singing that spend a lot of time singing together”—and it showed. Their harmonies were beautiful, their chemistry undeniable. It was the kind of performance that makes you believe in love—or at least in the magic of two voices blending perfectly.

They closed the night with a heartfelt cover of George Jones’s “Take Me.” While introducing the song, Day shared that it was her and Woods’s favorite song to sing together, a nod to the legendary pairing of George Jones and Tammy Wynette. The delicate, sweet rendition was a fitting finale, solidifying Chaparelle’s place as a promising classic Texan band.

Chaparelle may only be starting, but their blend of pop, folk, and classic country is a reminder that timeless music doesn’t need bells and whistles—just raw talent, a little charm, and a whole lot of heart. Catch them now before they become the band everyone’s name-dropping at a honky-tonk.

