Cloud Nothings and their Alt-Rock Answer to the Pandemic

WRVU gets an exclusive opportunity to cover press for the Nashville iteration of Cloud Nothings’ 2021 tour on October 21, 2021.

Cloud Nothings rocking their instruments, photo by Adam Tweardy

My mom always used to tell me that people’s opinions about you are formed in the first five minutes and that is the reason why leaving a strong, positive impression is so important. I’ve always thought this was nothing but a quirky little lie, but Cloud Nothings certainly proved me wrong.

In a blink-and-you-miss-it moment, the stage at Exit/In went from standard pre-show idleness to an impenetrable wall of sound in a matter of seconds. They managed to keep up this frenetic energy for the entire first three songs of the set, with each band member playing as if they were hoping to break a guitar string or crack a cymbal.

Cloud Nothings again, photo by Adam Tweardy

Cloud Nothings began as singer/guitarist Dylan Baldi’s solo passion project. With a style reminiscent of early 2000s alternative rock à la Jimmy Eat World, Cloud Nothings’ songs couple raucous pop hooks with an undeniably raw auditory aggression. Their most recent release, The Shadow I Remember, is the band’s seventh studio album. While the melodies are evidently more fine-tuned, the album also doesn’t abandon the harsh, lo-fi noisiness of earlier releases. It’s a fine line to walk in the process of achieving musical maturity, and yet Cloud Nothings does so exceptionally well.

Dylan Baldi of Crumb, photo by Adam Tweardy

Listening to Cloud Nothings’ songs live in the recent post-pandemic world also imbued their songs with new meaning and a refreshing perspective. Baldi’s emo-tinged lyrics on all-too familiar themes of self-doubt and suburban ennui carried particular potency after a time when most of us were confined to our homes, being forced to meditate on our own insecurities.

The opener for the show, Shell of a Shell, also provided perfect accompaniment to Cloud Nothings’ high-octane performance. Their songs transitioned swiftly between lilting out uneasiness and then rearing it back in, much like a ship riding on a thunderous wave.

All in all, the show was a powerfully loud, yet a quietly introspective experience that left you with plenty of earworm melodies to hum for days after the show.

