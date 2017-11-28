Cranberry Jam Artist Highlight: Arlie (2 Days Til the Show!)

Next up for Cranberry Jam we have Nashville’s own Arlie! Formed in 2016 around singer-songwriter Nathaniel Banks and featuring WRVU’s Carson Lystad, Arlie specializes in creating a smooth blend of retro glam, psych pop, and modern indie that’s sure to please.

The boys have been gaining heat for about a year now – their last Nashville show sold out The End. You can catch Arlie next at WRVU’s free shindig, Cranberry Jam, this Thursday (11-30) at 8pm at Drkmttr! Until then you can listen to Arlie’s newest single, “Didya Think,” below (or listen to their debut single, “Big Fat Mouth,” on their Bandcamp) to get psyched.

Song Highlights: Didya Think, Big Fat Mouth