Cranberry Jam Artist Highlight: SNAKE CHENEY (3 days til the show!)

The boys of Snake Cheney are from right here in Nashville, Tennessee. After meeting and starting to play together at MTSU, they’ve quickly found a sound that dubs them the kings of keeping it dreamy.

In the past, WRVU has had the privledge of getting these guys into the studio to lay down to tunes, so we’re confident when we say that you won’t want to miss their set. Come on out to Cranberry Jam at Drkmtter on November 30th to let Snake Cheney rock you every which-way with lofi jams that will have you getting down for days on end.

Check out their bandcamp and check out our in-studio interview.

Suggested Tracks: “Cash Flow,” “Get Down,” “Roll w/Me”