Cranberry Jam Artist Highlight: CHICO (4 days til the show!)

Hey all you Nash-villains, if you haven’t heard already WRVU is hosting a show at Drkmtter on November 30th at 8pm (Doors at 7pm) and you are all invited! In keeping with tradition, we’re going to countdown the days to the show with some highlights of these local, WRVU favorites playing the show, and first up is: CHICO.

With all members born and raised right here in Nashville, Tennessee, Chico is a four piece rock band that blends the line between garage rock and psychedelia. With every member working on multiple projects, these guys are bonafide rockers, and their music combines high power guitar jams with singer Carson Mays’ silky vocals for a blend that is energetic and commanding of attention.

Listen to what they’ve got on their bandcamp, and come on out at 8pm on Thursday (11/30) to check out their set with us at Drkmttr.

Song Highlights: Falsehoods, Bald Sockets