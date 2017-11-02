Give Thanks this November with a Playlist Stuffed with Gratitude

Hey there pilgrims: spooky season has passed, and that means it’s turkey time.

If you’re ready to bust out the electric turkey carver like I am, you’ll need a filling playlist to set the mood. Forget all your Christmas mixes. Mariah Carey can wait a little while longer. November is all about giving thanks, and this collection of tracks just does that.

We’ve got a cornucopia of wonderful artists on the menu: from James Brown to Flying Lotus, there’s enough to satisfy everyone’s taste. Go pick out the fattest turkey you can find (and thaw it for several hours depending on the size) and get ready to gobble up as much as you can.