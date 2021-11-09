In Defense of YA Film Soundtracks

The young adult genre (or YA, as it is more often referred to as) is easy to make fun of–– they represent the teenage years of our lives that most of us wish desperately to forget about. However, not everything that belongs in the YA genre is cringe. In fact, some of the soundtrack albums for the YA films are arguably some of the best curated collection of songs. Below are some of the best vibes that are brought to the table by YA motion picture soundtracks!

The Hunger Games: Songs From District 12 And Beyond

This is an excellent album that is perfect to get you in the mood for pumpkin spice latte season. Not only is this album a powerful curation of songs, but they are also ones that make you feel like you are ready to get all cozied up by the fire. Taylor Swift blesses the album with two songs (“Safe & Sound” and “Eyes Open”) that simultaneously both motivates and comforts you. The rest of the album also have very dark undertones that invites a spookiness (very fitting for a movie where kids are killing each other) that is often difficult to capture in a song. Maroon 5’s creepiest song “Come Away To The Water” with Rozzi alone is enough to make this an amazing album, with a melody that simultaneously induces cozy warmth while also making you feel like you are about to be murdered.

Twilight Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

No other album captures the various degrees of sadness quite like the original motion picture soundtrack for Twilight. Paramore, Muse, and Linkin Park know perfectly well how to capture the angst and seasonal depression of the colder seasons. Robert Pattinson brings home a depression from losing a loved one with “Never Think”, “Full Moon” by The Black Ghosts articulates the loneliness of driving through snow-covered woods, and “Flightless Bird, American Mouth” gives us a taste of bitter-sweet love in the holiday season

The Fault In Our Stars: Music From The Motion Picture

This album is filled with songs of many emotions, ranging from sad to hopeful. “All I Want” by Kodaline will make you cry, be on the verge of crying, or think about crying. Birdy has many jewels on this album that help encapsulate moving into better weather, hope, and growth. Then the peak energy of the album is thrown in by Charli XCX’s “Boom Clap,” STRFKR’s “While I’m Alive,” and Afasi & Filthy’s “Bomfalleralla” (everyone needs a little bit of Swedish hip hop).

Music From The Motion Picture Paper Towns

It may seem like a crime to include another soundtrack of a John Green book adaptation, but they both provide two uniquely intricate soundtracks that I had to include both. First of all, this soundtrack contains an abundance of amazing artists who gave absolute bangers such as Grouplove, Haim, Santigold, Saint Motel, and Vampire Weekend. Almost every song seems like it can be played full blast while driving in a car with the windows down or while laying outside by a pool or beach. The tune of Sam Bruno’s “Search Party” and many of the other songs give energy that fits the end of a school year and the beginning of the longest break we get.

These are some of the best albums to come out of the YA genre. Of course, there are many more exciting motion picture soundtracks that are associated with this genre that everyone should most definitely give them a listen.