Missing Halloween Already? Here’s Some Spooky Bops To Extend Your Celebration

Image Courtesy of Neal O’Bryan

I can count the number of Halloween themed songs I know on one hand. With the exception of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller,” there are not many certified “Halloween bangers” out there. WRVBOO is your source for some jams to raise the spirits, long after the holiday itself has passed.

“Japenese Monster Mash” by Fearhoof

Boo Artwork, Courtesy of Erin Whitehead

Indie rock band Deerhoof recently release their own cover of infamous Halloween “The Monster Mash.” While it’s not exactly easy listening, the avant-garde production and somewhat sinister spoken word style definitely give off some scary vibes.

Pumpkin’s Special Features: The Halloween Musical Radioplay Soundtrack and Bonus Material by Landladyland

“Witch Parade” by Western Medication

The Entertainers’ Secret by Western Medication, Courtesy of Bandcamp

What’s scarier than one witch? A parade of witches. While the actually song isn’t exactly scary, in true low-fi post punk fashion there lyrics are kind of hard to understand so the song is only as scary as you make it. Nashville’s own Western Medication has a great catalogue so you should definitely check them out if you are in the mood for post-punk. Their album Taste was one of my favorite releases of 2018.

“The Spirit of Radio” by Rush

“The Spirit of Radio” Single Art, Courtesy of Wikipedia

Rush’s “The Spirit of Radio” is a great reminder that not all spirits are bad. While I’m not usually a prog rock guy this is a great up-beat track for your Halloween playlist.

“Bela Lugosi’s Dead” by Bauhaus

“Bela Lugosi’s Dead” Single Art, Courtesy of Wikipedia

What better way to celebrate the holidays then this Goth Rock track about the death of Hungarian-American actor and Dracula star Bela Lugosi. This terrifyingly long track features unsettling instrumentals and frightening imagery of the characters most famous role.

“Werewolves of London” by Warren Zivon

“Werewolves of London” Single Art, Courtesy of The Riff Repeater

Yet another monster-centric song, Warren Zivon’s “Werewolves of London” will have you shaking in fear. The songs notorious, bone-chilling, “Aaoooooo” rings throughout and the fear will sit with you throughout the day. All jokes aside the song is deceptively peppy and the lyrics are surprisingly graphic.

“Can’t Live Without Your Love” by Janelle Monáe

The Electric Lady Album Cover, Courtesy of Genius

Some would say the thought of losing the one you care about is scarier than any monsters. Round out your celebration with some R&B/Soul. Janelle Monáe’s “Can’t Live Without Your Love” is perfect for those more intimate Halloween moments.