Top 10 ~Indie~ Halloween Songs

That’s right, it’s SpOokY SeAsON. You’re all dressed up with your best witches but have no clue what to play on the aux tonight. Have no fear, WRVU is here! We compiled our Top 10 Indie inspired Halloween tracks to keep the party movin’ and groovin’.

Image courtesy of Rebloggy.

“Witchcraft” by Frank Sinatra

The vibes start off classy and timeless with Frank Sinatra. Transporting you all the way back to 1957, get your cigarettes and hair gel ready. Slowly ease into the night with your dearest friends and take all your photos in black and white.

2. “Evil Ways” by Santana

Accordion heavy instrumentals keep the old timey vibes going strong as we move into the year 1969. This song has hints of Jazz turned Soft Rock. You won’t want to miss the guitar solo at the end that comes out of nowhere!

3. “Werewolves of London” by Warren Zevon

Did someone request “Sweet Home Alabama” on Halloween? There’s no way we can allow that on the aux tonight, but we can get pretty close. “Werewolves of London” has the same melody and I truly don’t understand how both of these songs exist with all the copyright laws in place. Nonetheless, 1978 is howling for more.

“Werewolves of London” single record art courtesy of the Vinyl Underground.

4. “Season of the Witch” by Donovan

Spooky season truly IS the “Season of the Witch” and a must-have for this playlist. The groovy guitar and percussion add to the already prevalent Rock ‘n’ Roll vibes. John Lennon is that you?

5. “Time Warp” by Little Nell, Patricia Quinn & Richard O’Brien

Halloween is not Halloween without a viewing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Get your head out of the gutter and turn on the TV to this classic film. “Time Warp” is a popular song featured in the film and gives this playlist a much-needed dose of show tunes.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show courtesy of MTV.

6. “Zombie” by The Cranberries

Although we leave the 60s, 70s, and 80s behind, we step into 1994 with the same style of Rock. Get ready to head bang and cry yourself to sleep with this one. You might be familiar with their famous song “Linger” that accompanies the closing credits of nearly every 2000s movie.

7. “Dracula’s Wedding (feat. Kelis)” by Outkast

Aaaaaaaaannnndd queue the R&B section of the playlist. Outkast brings the heat on this one. If you have a significant other and are questioning your relationship, feel free to skip this track as it speaks to the terrifying reality of committment issues.

Zombie from the 1972 film Tales From the Crypt.

8. “Sleepy Hollow” by Trippie Redd

Trippie Redd is very similar to DaBaby. When you hear this song, I can personally guarantee that your body will automatically start doing the Milly Rock and default to that dance move for the rest of the night. This Rap song is so hype it will make you rise from the dead.

9. “Disturbia” by Rihanna

Here enter the iconic women on this playlist!!! We all know and love Rihanna, especially the old Rihanna. Good Girl Gone Bad: Reloaded is always welcome on the queue, and it is especially welcome on this spooky playlist. Need I say more?

10. “There Will Be Blood” by Kim Petras

Adding a hint of new music at the end, we have Kim Petras. The pop flare and electronic beats make an exquisite finish to this Halloween collection. The album art is quite eery too, which only reassures me that this song is made to scare.



Good Girl Gone Bad: Reloaded by Rihanna and TURN OFF THE LIGHTS by Kim Petras album art all courtesy of Google.

Start your costume party with the playlist down below!