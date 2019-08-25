See You Soon in Our New Station!

An early look at WRVU’s new space

After a long summer of construction, our new station is nearly finished. WRVU is thrilled to announce that we’ll be back to regularly scheduled shows in only a matter of weeks, with our current projected start date set for Monday, September 9th! Mark your calendars and get ready to tune on in soon, and until then stay up to date with any changes, events, recent blog coverage, or sneak peeks of the new space over on our social media. We’re looking forward to a great semester and are glad to have you along for the ride!