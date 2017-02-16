WATCH: Turkey Jerky Jam Video!

WRVU hosted Boyscott, Spirit Week, The Pills, Born Animal, and Wax Mistress at The End around Thanksgiving for our first annual Turkey Jerky Jam! Now you can relive (or experience for the first time, if you missed it) the thrilling experience all up close and personal right here on the internet from the comfort of your screen.

Now you don’t need to think constantly about those precious November moments that slipped away all too quickly at The End watching your favorite music live in person, or measure your life as “before Turkey Jerky Jam” and “after Turkey Jerky Jam.” Instead, fret not, and see some of the best local bands play in our extended cut of the night’s festivities in the video above!