Win tickets to Lorde, Run the Jewels, & Mitski!

by Meredith Mattlin
You want Lorde tickets. We know. Tune in right here for clue #1 on how to win two tickets to the show starting Monday, April 9th. We’ll be announcing clue #1 twice per hour, so stay tuned….oh, and every time you find a clue (or the tickets!), email WRVULorde@gmail.com with a photo to prove it. Good luck!

