You listened and voted and now it’s time to announce the 2017 WRVU Nashville Album of the Year!!
And the winner is……………………………………………………………………………………………………………………..
KENDRICK LAMAR’S “DAMN.”!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Thank you for voting and see ya next year!
Latest posts by Morgan Levy (see all)
- WRVU Nashville’s 2017 ALBUM OF THE YEAR WINNER - January 15, 2018
- WRVU Nashville’s 2017 ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Final Round - January 5, 2018
- WRVU Nashville’s 2017 ALBUM OF THE YEAR: Round 2 - January 2, 2018