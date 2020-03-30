WRVU’s Choice Albums for the Apocalypse

Well, if we’re looking for silver linings, the situation we currently find ourselves in provides a fantastic opportunity to turn to art. So, we asked WRVU’s DJs and trainees to share some of their favorite records for the end of the world with you. While we all wash our hands, take precautions, and socially isolate, the chance to engage with music luckily continues. We hope you’re staying safe and listening in with us.

Places and Spaces, from Amazon

Places and Spaces – Donald Byrd

In times of great uncertainty and catastrophe, it’s nice to listen to something that reminds you that it’ll all turn out right in the end. Donald Byrd’s 1975 jazz-funk classic is upliftingly danceable, effortlessly beautiful, and weighing in at a breezy 35 minutes in length, it’s a pleasant break from the stresses of the end times.

Recommended song: You and the Music

-Alex Otero, Turntable Tuesday

In Color, from Time

In Color – Jamie xx

This album has always been special to me. It has guided me through a lot of tough times in my life, and sharing it with others is especially meaningful to me because of that. I really enjoy all of the songs in the album—every time I listen to it, a new one sticks out to me. This would definitely be the one album I’d take with me!

Recommended song: Stranger in a Room

-John Mark Goeke, The Bedroom

Golden Hour, from Pitchfork

Golden Hour – Kacey Musgraves

This really should surprise no one — this record is a shot of pure euphoria straight to the veins.

Recommended song: Happy and Sad

-Cole Jackson, slingin’ neck

Damn the Torpedoes, from Pitchfork

Damn the Torpedoes – Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Nostalgic and reminds me of swimming with my cousins in the summer. Would play on the speakers outside (my mom got to pick the playlist) and makes me think of happier times.

Recommended song: Don’t Do Me Like That

-Paige Warren, Mood Swing

Because of the Internet, from Pitchfork

Because of the Internet – Childish Gambino

It’s a well rounded album, with both singing and rap featured with great features and production. The songs also follow a story (the LP comes with a screenplay which utilizes the songs as a part of its storytelling).

Recommended song: III. Telegraph Ave. (“Oakland” by Lloyd)

-Cindee Tang, ExisTangtialist Thoughts

The Party, from NPR

The Party – Andy Shauf

There is not a single song from this album that I did not thoroughly enjoy, and each song had its own place in making the album so wonderful. Shauf using this record to tell the story of a party he attended, slowly building upon the themes throughout its course, with songs that bring emotional rawness, whether that be emotions of excitement or regret.

Recommended song: Quite Like You

-June Kolentus

When I get Home, from Wikipedia

When I Get Home – Solange

This album is everything! I am always amazed at how Solange is able to create a whole world out of her music. Every song hits, even the little interludes. This album is something so fresh and unique but also feels like home somehow.

Recommended song: Dreams

-Adrienne Parks, Can I Hold the Mic

Close it Quietly, from Bandcamp

Close it Quietly – Frankie Cosmos

The first line that opens this record is “the world is crumbling and I don’t have much to say,” and I think that about sums it up. Sounds like simpler times.

Recommended song: So Blue

-Ayden Eilmus, Rage Baby

The Score, from discog

The Score (Expanded Edition) – Fugees

Love Lauryn Hill, Pras, and Wyclef. The Fugees are one of my favorite groups, and this album is a classic. Between Hill’s soulful crooning, Wyclef’s buttery bars, Pras’ adlibs that feel 20 years ahead of the curve, and inventive sampling, there’s a lot to unpack in this album. Definitely set the early standard for ensemble rap.

Recommended song: No Woman, No Cry

-John Darby, Shakedown Street

Lush, from Pitchfork

Lush – Snail Mail

Realistically, if the world were really ending, I would be wallowing big time. This is wallow music.

Recommended song: Heat Wave

-Julia Schmitt, Nut Insecurity

ABBA Gold, from Amazon

ABBA Gold – ABBA

This compilation album has the most iconic songs from one of the most iconic pop groups ever. Need I say more? I shall. Researchers have found that people simply cannot be sad while ABBA is playing. I don’t have a reference but you can trust me.

Recommended song: SOS

-Olivia Bouquot, The Bucket List



