Join WRVU Nashville for 2018-2019 !!

Want to join WRVU Nashville for the 2018-2019 school year?

Requirements: Must be a Vanderbilt student

Training: 10 album programs, 5 in-studio sessions with a DJ, written and hands-on exams

Why you should join WRVU Nashville: Host your own hour of air-time on WRVU Nashville Write about contemporary music happenings on our stellar blog, wrvu.org Receive free or discounted concert tickets Interview incredible musicians (a few we’ve worked with: Washed Out, Portugal. The Man, Wet, Ron Gallo, Whitney, Julien Baker, Twin Peaks, Omni, Kishi Bashi, etc.) Ability to receive free festival passes to review festivals around the country Tons of fun holiday events and barbecues with your DJ friends Join a community of DJs who love music just as much as you do



How: Email wrvugm@gmail.com to get put on our listserv and you’ll get all the news about our info sessions and tabling to get you on your way to DJhood!