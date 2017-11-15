You’re Invited to the ~Cranberry Jam~

You’re invited to WRVU Nashville’s 2nd Annual Cranberry Jam!!

Come on out to Drkmttr on November 30th to this COMPLETELY FREE SHOW to see four of our favorite Nashville bands: Arlie, Butthole, Chico and Snake Cheney.

Doors 7pm, Show Starts at 8pm Sharp

Keep up with the blog in the weeks leading up for artist spotlights of these awesome performers.

And there’s more! Like our facebook page and share the event for the CHANCE TO WIN TWO TICKETS to KAMASI WASHINGTON (Dec. 9th, Marathon Music Works). We’ll announce the winner at the show!

***Check out these awesome bands***

ARLIE: https://arlie.band/

BUTTHOLE: https:// buttholeband.bandcamp.com/ releases

CHICO: https:// chiconashville.bandcamp.com /

SNAKE CHENEY: https:// snakecheney.bandcamp.com/